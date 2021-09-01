Niagara District Airport looks for a new operator

The Niagara District Airport is on the search for a third party to operate the facility.

A request for proposals is out now in search of a partner that can support the capital investments necessary to ensure the long-term success of the airport, continue to establish a niche in the air sector across Ontario, and further enhance the value of the airport to the economic development of business in Niagara.

Robin Garrett, Chair of the Niagara District Airport Commission says, “To continue to grow the facility, and better support our communities, we are moving forward with a process to identify a partner who shares the same vision for Niagara: a thriving, international tourism hub, where quality of life is enhanced by expanding our connectivity within Canada and beyond.”

The airport, opened in 1929, is currently operated by the Niagara District Airport Commission, including the City of St. Catharines, the City of Niagara Falls, and the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

All documents relating to the RFP can be found on MERX and Bonfire at https://procurementoffice.bonfirehub.ca/opportunities/40815.