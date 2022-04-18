Niagara District Council of Women hosting 'Truths about Indigenous History in Niagara' Wednesday

The Niagara District Council of Women will host a zoom meeting on Wednesday called the “Truths about Indigenous History in Niagara –the Challenging Present and the Way forward to Reconciliation”.

It is part of a 4 year National Council of Women of Canada program on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The featured speaker is Metis educator Michele–Elise Burnett, co-owner of the Kakekalanicks Indigenous Consulting company, which has developed arts and educational programs across Niagara.

To register for the meeting email 1niagaracouncilofwomen@gmail.com.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

