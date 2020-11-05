Niagara doctor has been named Chief of Medicine at NH following national search

Niagara Health has named its new Chief of Medicine.

Dr. Lorraine Jensen, who has been the St. Catharines Site Lead of General Internal Medicine since 2017, will take over the role on Dec. 1.

She will replace Dr. Terry Chan, who is wrapping up his second term in the role.

Dr. Jensen’s appointment follows a national search for the leadership position.

Jensen lives in Niagara with her family and is also an Assistant Clinical Professor at McMaster University’s Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine.

She has been the Clinical Teaching Unit Director, Internal Medicine, at the Niagara Regional Campus of the medical school since 2016.

As Chief of Medicine, she will help to oversee several departments, including Respirology, Critical Care, Nephrology, Cardiology, Geriatrics and others, working closely with the Heads of Service from each program.