Niagara doctor receives provincial award for helping the vulnerable receive medical care
A doctor in Niagara has received a Community Leadership Award.
Dr. Karl Stobbe, Medical Director of Regional Essential Access to Connected Healthcare (REACH) Niagara, has been recognized with the Community Leader Award for the Ontario region as part of the Canada Volunteer Awards program.
Niagara Region Community Services submitted the nomination for Dr. Stobbe to the Canada Volunteer Awards program in order to showcase his role in addressing the barriers faced by vulnerable populations.
In 2018, Dr. Stobbe created REACH to make healthcare services more accessible for those who traditionally have very little access and trust in systems of healthcare.
REACH provides shelter-based primary care medical clinics that are staffed part-time by a family doctor, a nurse practitioner and a community paramedic.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Stobbe and REACH collaborated with Niagara Region to provide vital medical services to the homeless population.
21 awards are given every year, consisting of one national award and 20 regional awards.
The Community Leader Award category is for outstanding individual volunteers or groups of volunteers who have taken a lead role in developing solutions to social challenges in communities.
"Congratulations are in order for Dr. Karl Stobbe for being the recipient of the Community Leader Award as part of the Canada Volunteer Awards program through the Government of Canada. Dr. Stobbe has played an integral role in providing critical healthcare to homeless individuals in Niagara, especially during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. We owe Dr. Stobbe a sincere ‘thank you’ for all his hard work." ~ Jim Bradley, Regional Chair
