Niagara doctor warns of 'lonely deaths' as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Niagara's frontline healthcare workers are urging residents to think hard about holiday plans.

Niagara Health's Director of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness Dr. Karim Ali says 42 patients are currently being treated in hospital.

"We are starting to get back to that scenario of lonely deaths and what a toll COVID-19 takes on the elderly. It's disheartening to see."

Ali says this is the highest rate of hospitalizations so far.

His comments come as the Ontario Hospital Association is asking the government to put hard-hit regions into four week lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19.

OHA officials say it the move is necessary to ensure hospitals can keep up with the demand as numbers continue to rise.

