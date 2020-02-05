iHeartRadio
Niagara doesn't make Amazon's list of top 20 romantic Canadian cities

CKTB - NEWS - Unrequited love

The Honeymoon Capital didn't make the cut for Amazon.ca's list of Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in Canada.

Fort McMurray takes the top spot followed by Toronto, Yellowknife, Bonnyville (Alberta), and North York.

The list is based on the sale of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery, and sexual wellness products.

The closest city to Niagara to make the list is Burlington.

Niagara was also stood up last year, but Welland picked up the 17th spot in 2018.

The full list is:

  1. Fort McMurray, Alberta
  2. Toronto, Ontario
  3. Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
  4. Bonnyville, Alberta
  5. North York, Ontario
  6. Ottawa, Ontario
  7. Grande Prairie, Alberta
  8. Burlington, Ontario
  9. Kelowna, British Columbia
  10. Victoria, British Columbia
  11. Whitehorse, Yukon
  12. Calgar, Alberta
  13. Quesnel, British Columbia
  14. Cranbrook, British Columbia
  15. Edmonton, Alberta
  16. Pembroke, Ontario
  17. Campbell River, British Columbia
  18. Prince George, British Columbia
  19. Kingston, Ontario
  20. Revelstoke, British Columbia
