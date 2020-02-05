Niagara doesn't make Amazon's list of top 20 romantic Canadian cities

The Honeymoon Capital didn't make the cut for Amazon.ca's list of Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in Canada.

Fort McMurray takes the top spot followed by Toronto, Yellowknife, Bonnyville (Alberta), and North York.

The list is based on the sale of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery, and sexual wellness products.

The closest city to Niagara to make the list is Burlington.

Niagara was also stood up last year, but Welland picked up the 17th spot in 2018.

The full list is: