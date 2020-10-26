Niagara dog makes medical history in Canada
A Niagara dog has become the first canine in Canada to test positive for COVID-19.
The Hamilton Spec says the dog belongs to a home where four of six members have the virus.
The paper reporting the dog had no symptoms and a low viral load which means the animal is at low risk of becoming seriously ill or passing it on to others.
Scott Weese, a veterinary specialist from Guelph University was part of the team that made the diagnosis.
He says its a reminder to pet owners if they are self isolating they should also limit their pets contact with others as well.
