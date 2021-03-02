Niagara donates fire equipment to help save lives in Dominican

A donated fire truck from Niagara has arrived in the Dominican.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire and Emergency Services’ 1990 Spartan reserve pumper has arrived in the City of Sosua, in the Dominican Republic,

The 30-year-old reserve pumper was no longer effective as it required $4,800 in repairs and maintenance, which exceeded its market value of $3,000 - $4,000.

For the City of Sosua, however, the apparatus could be repaired to meet safety requirements and actively used to protect the community.

This is the second time Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Fire Department has donated a truck from its reserve fleet to the City of Sosua.

On top of the pumper, the NOTL Fire & Emergency Services also donated used equipment including an old fire hose, nozzles and analog radios with batteries.



“We are thrilled to be able to once again go beyond our borders to help provide another community with essential equipment to respond to emergencies,” stated Fire Chief Nick Ruller. “I’d like to thank members of Town Council for supporting this endeavour and David Kersteman from Fuente de Esperanza for organizing the donation.”

“On behalf of Council, I am pleased to support this progressive initiative that breaks borders and supports emergency response efforts in the community of the Sosua," stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. "Well done to everyone involved!”