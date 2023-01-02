iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara drivers pass new year's eve R.I.D.E tests


NRP Cruiser

Niagara Police say no tickets were issued during New Year's Eve R.I.D.E checks.

NRP say they stopped roughly 500 vehicles that evening and in total just 12 drivers were required to provide a breath sample and they all fell within the acceptable range and were free to drive away.

Officer did however hand out a number of tickets to passengers that were not wearing seatbelts.
 

12

Latest Audio