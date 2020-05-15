Niagara Economic Rapid Response Team launches second COVID-19 survey

Niagara businesses are being asked to share their pandemic experiences with the second survey from the Niagara Economic Rapid Response Team.

The latest survey will provide an up-to-the-minute snapshot of the economic impact of COVID-19 and the unique challenges felt in Niagara.

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and the deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, May 25th.

All businesses are invited to participate regardless of size, sector, or community.

Over 2,500 businesses took part in the initial survey in late March.