Niagara Economic Rapid Response Team launches third business survey focused on recovery

Niagara's Economic Rapid Response Team wants to hear from businesses about the eventual road to recovery.

The team has launched an online survey for all Niagara businesses, regardless of size or sector, to offer feedback on where funding dollars and resources sound be directed to.

The 10 minute survey closes on Friday, April 16th.

Two previous surveys were conducted last year.

