Niagara edges past 10 percent of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Just over 10 percent of Niagara's eligible population has now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Niagara Region Public Health, 10.3 percent of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated and almost 64 percent have received at least one dose.
It adds up to 354,800 total doses administered in Niagara, including 160,300 given by Niagara Health, 135,000 doses from Niagara Region Public Health, and 50,900 doses from pharmacies and primary care settings.
Health officials are strongly urging anyone who is eligible for a second shot to get one as soon as possible to protect themselves from the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
People who received an AstraZeneca dose are eligible for either another AstraZeneca dose or a Pfizer or Moderna shot 8 weeks after the initial shot was completed.
