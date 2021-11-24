Niagara EMS and Region must act now to protect 911 services: Paramedic Union

The union representing Niagara's paramedics is sounding the alarm.

Local 911 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees is calling on Niagara EMS and the Niagara Region to hire more full-time paramedics and dispatchers and increase the number of ambulances on the road to reduce the time people calling 9-1-1 are waiting for help.

The union points to several factors including higher call volumes over the pandemic, off-load delays at hospitals, and a high rate of burnout and injuries among paramedics.

"For many years, paramedics and dispatchers in the Niagara Region have been understaffed and under-resourced as demand for emergency medical services continues to rise," said Jon Brunarski, president of CUPE 911 and an active paramedic.

"These shortfalls rob us of the required capacity to respond to 911 calls in time and has severe consequences for patient care."

"The situation has worsened over the course of the pandemic as we have been inundated with more calls without a corresponding increase in staffing and ambulances," he said.

"Patients who call 911 frequently have to wait for long durations to have us show up at their doorstep, because there are no ambulances available," Brunarski said.

"It is high time that Niagara EMS and the regional municipal government acknowledge what is happening, and focus on fixing the problem," he added. "They must hire more full-time paramedics, more full-time dispatchers and increase the number of ambulances on the road."

"It's not sustainable for us to work twelve-hour shifts without a break. And it's not sustainable to work for months on end without time to rest and recuperate," Brunarski said. "Paramedics are simply burning out and getting injured."