Niagara EMS comes out on top in Sirens For Life
Niagara EMS is celebrating a victory for Canadian Blood Services.
The final tally has been released for the annual Sirens For Life first responders blood drive.
The paramedics take the win with 56 donations over the course of the campaign.
Niagara Regional Police, OPP officers, local fire fighters, and Canadian Border Services agents took part, bringing in 167 units of blood overall.
