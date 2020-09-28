Niagara EMS Deputy Chief retires

Niagara EMS' deputy chief is retiring.

Roger Mayo's time with Niagara EMS stretches back to 1999 when he worked as manager of quality improvement and standards.

In 2002 he joined Waterloo Region EMS as deputy chief of operations before coming back to Niagara in 2013.

In all, he has clocked 37 years of service as a paramedic and received the EMS Exemplary Medal plus Bar from the Governor General of Canada

Chief Kevin Smith says, "Deputy Chief Mayo has been a key contributor the past seven years in the success of Niagara EMS and will continue to represent the service with Victim Services Niagara and be an active member of our alumni. On behalf of our organization I wish Roger and his family all the best in this next chapter of his life."