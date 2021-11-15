Niagara EMS facing major problem with off-loading

Niagara paramedics are dealing with an 'off load delay crisis'

Niagara Emergency Medical Services is asking the Region to contact the Minister of Health to step in and help the situation in which ambulances wait at a hospital for more than 30 minutes to place a patient in a bed at the ER.

Officials say delays like that mean there are not enough ambulances to provide emergency coverage for the entire region.

Niagara EMS Chief, Kevin Smith says the issue is not entirely new, "We first started seeing them in 2007, they crept up in early parts of 2010 and we did some great work to try and resolve them locally, but what we are seeing now some 10-12 years later is nothing like what we have ever witnessed."

A report shows over the past few months, 349 patients remained on EMS stretchers between four and six hours.

Of those, 53 were from six to eight hours.

Another 10 patients remained under paramedic care for more than eight hours in hospital.

Smith says there is no single solution to the problem, "The issue is complex and the solutions are multi faceted. Speaking very broadly the issue is really with our health system"

