Niagara EMS reports record breaking month for suspected opioid overdose calls

Niagara EMS is reporting a record breaking month for suspected opioid overdose calls.

EMS responded to 105 suspected opioid overdose cases in July.

The latest stats represent the highest number of responses made in a single month since data collection began in 2018, breaking the previous record of 84 calls in March of 2021.

From July 25th to July 31st alone, crews were called to suspected opioid overdoses 33 times, compared to 22 responses the week before.

Niagara Falls and St. Catharines were tied for the highest number of incidents with 12 calls, Welland was second with 6 responses, and one call each was reported in Fort Erie, Port Colborne, and Thorold.