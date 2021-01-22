Niagara EMS temporarily expanding mental health resources

Niagara EMS is expanding Mobile Integrated Health services to support individuals who are struggling with mental health, addictions and homelessness through the Mental Health and Addictions Response Team.

They're adding a second Mental Health and Addictions Response Team vehicle in the community to allow Niagara EMS to provide greater mental health and addictions coverage geographically to the residents of Niagara.

This initiative is part of a creative partnership with Quest Community Health Centre.

Quest employs mental health nurses as part of the Urgent Service Access Team, and offered to temporarily share two of their nurses with Mental Health and Addictions Response Team during this temporary expansion.

Niagara EMS has received one-time funding from the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Health Integration Network for the initiative.

This funding is temporary, and goes until March 31, 2021.

Although this funding is short term, Niagara EMS is hopeful that the value witnessed with existing Mobile Integrated Health programs will be equally recognized with this expansion and the funding for these critical programs can be continued.