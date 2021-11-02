Niagara encouraged to go plaid this month in support of mental health

Break out the plaid and show your support for mental health services in Niagara.

Pathstone Mental Health is spearheading Project Plaid this month, culminating in Plaid Friday on November 26th.

Pathstone Foundation's Director of Philanthropy Kim Rossi explains it's all in memory of a local woman.

"We lost Amelia Durocher to suicide back in 2019," she explains. "Amelia's signature style was plaid. She was always wearing it - whether she was at Brock, at school, or at Winners, working, she was always in plaid. So her mother had decided that project plaid was a tribute to her."

In under two years $20,000 has been raised through Project Plaid. Pathstone will be selling some plaid toques to raise funds.

Some organizations, such as Meridian and the Niagara IceDogs, have already jumped on board to support the cause and encourage the community to talk openly about mental health and donate to Pathstone.

Niagara Falls will also be going black and red for Plaid Friday on November 26th.