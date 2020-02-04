Niagara English Catholic teachers protest on King St. in Beamsville

About 70 teachers are walking up and down King Street in downtown Beamsville infront of Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff’s office.

Schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today as the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association continues to ramp up job action with a province wide strike.

The union leader in Beamsville would not provide any comment to CKTB.

Police are stationed at the plaza, but it’s a very calm atmosphere with most teachers holding signs and walking up and down King Street trying to stay warm.

There are still random honks every now and then from passing drivers who are supporting the teachers.

You may see a similar protest in Beamsville Thursday and Friday as elementary schools with the District School Board of Niagara are closed.

Talks between the ETFO and the province broke down on Friday.

