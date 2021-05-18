Niagara enjoying a taste of summer weather

Niagara's getting a taste of summer, but it might not last.

The Weather Network's Doug Gillham says the next two days should be gorgeous. "Full sunshine today and tomorrow and temperatures more seasonal for late June, climbing into the mid- to upper-20s. The humidity starts to creep up Thursday and Friday. That's where we introduce a low risk for a passing shower or thunderstorm."

Gillham considers the risk for a thunderstorm to be very low for the Niagara region.

However, enjoy it while it lasts. "It looks like as we head to the end of May and into the early week of June we'll be settling back into a more typical pattern," Gillham explains. "We'll still get shots of cool weather, so we're not into persistent summer weather."

