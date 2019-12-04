Niagara entrepreneur named as one of Chatelaine's Women of the Year

A St. Catharines' entrepreneur has been named one of Chatelaine's Women of the Year.

The magazine is honouring Jennifer Harper, founder of Cheekbone Beauty.

Harper runs a cruelty-free makeup line inspired by her Anishinaabe roots and Indigenous women like singer Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Harper took a risk and passed on an offer from one of the infamous Dragons from Dragons Den who wanted to invest in the company in exchange for a 50% stake in the business.

With some help from grants, Cheekbone Beauty became a success and donates 10% of the profits to Shannen's Dream, a youth driven organization advocating for equitable education funding for First Nations children.

On the Cheekbone Beauty website Harper writes, "Cheekbone’s aim is to not only make a difference in the lives of Indigenous youth through addressing the educational funding crisis but to also create a space in the beauty industry where Indigenous youth feel represented."