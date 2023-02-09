Niagara event aimed at helping teen girls find a career path in sport

Young women athletes in Niagara will be learning about careers in sport at an event in downtown St. Catharines Friday.

Local teens are welcome to attend the event Friday, Feb. 10 from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. at at Brock’s Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Brock’s Centre for Sport Capacity (CSC) has partnered with the Niagara IceDogs to host the “Women in Sport Leadership” panel, which will welcome more than 60 young women aged 14 to 17 who play for a competitive or recreational team in Niagara and beyond.

“Lead Like a Girl is an important program for the CSC and this career panel is one of many opportunities we offer throughout the year,” says Centre Director Julie Stevens. “We are excited to continually expand this program with specialized offerings that focus on careers for women in sport.”

Panellists will provide insight into their careers and pathways in the areas of marketing and events, administration, training and performance, sport medicine, media and journalism, and more.