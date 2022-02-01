Niagara expected to get up to 30 cm of snow by Friday morning

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Niagara with up to 30 cm of snow expected by Friday morning.

Environment Canada says rain showers will start tonight, and then transition to snow tomorrow.

Snow is expected to start tomorrow afternoon, and continue Thursday.

Visibility may be reduced in heavy snow and local blowing snow. Snow will taper off Friday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations."

CKTB will keep you up-to-date on the storm, and any possible weather cancellations.