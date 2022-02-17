Niagara expecting a winter wallop including freezing rain and snow

Niagara is expecting a wintry weather mix today.

Rain continues through the morning with a rainfall warning calling for up to 20 to 35 mm of rain before it is over.

Later this afternoon the temperature will fall to -1 and periods of freezing rain and ice pellets will begin.

The temperature will continue to fall to -8 overnight.

This evening the system changes to snow.

There is now a snowfall warning for an area of north Niagara from St. Catharines to Grimsby.

The snow in that area will be heavy at times this evening through Friday morning.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm possible with near zero visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Areas in south Niagara are expecting anywhere between 5 to 15 cm.