Niagara expects a mix of rain, snow, and ice over next 3 days

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

A messy mix of weather is expected across the region starting Wednesday night and lasting until Friday.

The system will start with 10 to 25 mm of rain falling between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

It could then change to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets Thursday afternoon and evening.

Then Thursday night into Friday there is a chance we could see 4 to 8 cm of snow.

Environment Canada is warning of possible localized flooding, road closures, and power outages.

They add that at this time the track of the low pressure system is uncertain, and as such precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.