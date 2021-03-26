Niagara extends mandatory mask by-law

Niagara has extended its face-covering by-law.

Regional Council voted in support of the move, which was set to expire on April 1, 2021.

The by-law requires masks in all enclosed public spaces in Niagara, and aligns with orders issued by the province under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The by-law will automatically expire when those Provincial requirements are no longer in effect.

Residents are reminded that the by-law includes a number of exemptions for individuals who are unable to wear a mask due to disability under the Human Rights Code.

"Many disabilities are invisible, and there is no requirement to prove an exemption. No one should face discrimination because they’re unable to wear a mask."