Niagara Falls $30 million in support of the South Niagara Hospital

Niagara Health made a formal local share request to council in December and this week councillors voted in favour of the financial commitment.

Councillor Lori Lococo was the only one to vote against the request saying the $30 million "is way too high" for Niagara Falls taxpayers.

Mayor Jim Diodati says he's proud to support the financial commitment and calls it "a no brainer"

The 12-storey, 469-bed facility will offer a full scope of hospital services including emergency, critical care, diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services, as well as Centres of Excellence in complex care, wellness in aging, and stroke.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health, says Niagara's commitment is "helping to bring us one step closer to making this hospital a reality.”