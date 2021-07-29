Niagara Falls accepting applications for volunteer firefighters

Niagara Falls is looking for new volunteer firefighters.

Applications are being accepted until September 9th at 4:30 p.m. as the city is looking to hire new people for the role.

Applicants must live within the area of volunteer responses, be at least 18 year old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a G driver's licence, and an acceptable driving record.

An information session will be held August 23rd from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Station 6 on Schisler Road. Registration is required by emailing VolunteerFire@NiagaraFalls.ca by Thursday, August 19th.

More information is also available on the city's website.