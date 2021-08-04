Niagara Falls among top Canadian destinations searched for by Google users

Niagara Falls is one of the top Google searches as would-be travellers are planning Canadian vacations while restrictions loosen.

According to data from Google, The Falls is the fifth most searched domestic destination by fellow Canadians and it is the fourth most popular search for people from outside the country.

Toronto and Vancouver took the top two spots in both categories while Calgary was the third most popular among Canadians but Banff was more popular internationally.

The top travel related question about Canada was 'Who can travel to Canada' followed by 'When can Canadians travel to the US?'