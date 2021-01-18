Niagara Falls and Regional transit making changes to their services

Starting today some changes to service for Niagara Falls transit users.

The city is implementing Sunday and Holiday level service ending service at 9 p.m. to accomodate essential workers heading home.

The WEGO Red Line will have winter Sunday service, 7 days a week but the WEGO blue line is cancelled until further notice.

You can find more information on the city's website.

Niagara Region Transit routes are also changing until the end of the Provincial stay at home order.

You can visit their website for service updates or by clicking here.