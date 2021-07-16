Niagara Falls and Welland Niagara Health COVID-19 testing centres closing

Two of Niagara Health's COVID-19 testing centres are closing down as demand for testing drops.

The Niagara Falls Assessment Centre at the hospital will be closed as of 4 p.m. this afternoon while the Welland Assessment Centre at the hospital will shut down at 5 p.m.

Testing will still be available at the St. Catharines Assessment Centre at the St. Catharines Hospital and at some pharmacies and primary care settings.

Over 255,700 tests for 144,000 people have been processed since the Niagara Health assessment centres opened.