Niagara Falls apologizes for Santa parade problems

The City of Niagara Falls issuing an apology to families who were left waiting to see Santa Claus on Saturday.

The city, one of the few in Ontario to move forward with an attempt at a Santa Claus parade this year, tried a new drive thru format on the weekend and while 700 cars made it through, many did not.

Social media comments were less than flattering, with some saying their car full of children waited three hours to be turned away.

On it's facebook page the city says they did not anticipate how popular it would be with people coming from all over the Region and beyond to enjoy a safe parade experience.

The city says all comments will be used as part of their event debrief.

