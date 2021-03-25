Niagara Falls appoints new fire chief

Niagara Falls has a new fire chief.

Deputy fire chief Jo Zambito has been promoted to chief, stepping into the role after Jim Boutillier announced his plans to retire after 31 years with the city.

Zambito's firefighting career began 25 years ago when he served as deputy fire chief in Niagara-On-The-Lake. He has been with Niagara Falls since 2016.

In a statement he says, "I feel extremely proud to represent such a fine organization. By embarking on this new journey, I look forward to supporting our department as we continue to grow and ensure that we stay at the forefront of the fire service. I extend my sincerest gratitude to Chief Boutilier who gave me an incredible opportunity as his Deputy Chief and for his mentorship and support. I wish him good health and happiness in his retirement."