Niagara Falls baseball diamond vandalized

The city of Niagara Falls is looking for answers after a local baseball diamond was vandalized.

Officials say off-road vehicle, ATV, and dirt bike tracks now mar the diamond at Patrick Cummings Memorial Sports Complex on Sodom Road.

They believe the vandalism happened on either October 30th or the 31st.

Staff are still assessing the damage to the sod, clay diamond, and irrigation system but Municipal Works Manager Marianne Tikky estimates it will cost thousands of dollars to repair.

The city is urging anyone with information to contact the Niagara Regional Police.