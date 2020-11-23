Niagara Falls based program offers kids a chance to virtually chat with Santa

A Niagara Falls based initiative is giving children a chance to chat with Santa all while supporting Ronald McDonald House.

Sessions With Santa will connect kids with the Jolly Ol' Elf via Zoom or Google Chat for a four minute visit.

Pre-recorded messages are also available.

Co-founder Brandon Mimms says, "Our goal is to provide children a personalized virtual experience with Santa Claus in a covid-friendly, unique and personal experience like no other."



Sessions can be booked through www.sessionswithsanta.com and a portion of the proceeds will support the charity.