Niagara Falls based program offers kids a chance to virtually chat with Santa
A Niagara Falls based initiative is giving children a chance to chat with Santa all while supporting Ronald McDonald House.
Sessions With Santa will connect kids with the Jolly Ol' Elf via Zoom or Google Chat for a four minute visit.
Pre-recorded messages are also available.
Co-founder Brandon Mimms says, "Our goal is to provide children a personalized virtual experience with Santa Claus in a covid-friendly, unique and personal experience like no other."
Sessions can be booked through www.sessionswithsanta.com and a portion of the proceeds will support the charity.
"Sit on Santa's digital lap! Book your virtual video session NOW and give your child an opportunity to chat LIVE with Santa Claus from the North Pole to ask questions & see if they're on the naughty or nice list this Christmas season." Tim talks to Matt Anthony, Co-founder of Sessions with Santa
