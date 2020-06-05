iHeartRadio
Niagara Falls begins city-wide street sweeping today

Drivers in Niagara Falls are being asked to reduce on-street parking as a city-wide street sweeping blitz gets underway.

The work is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting, starting today.

Residents are also asked to keep garbage containers and recycling bins away from the road on collection days to allow crews to clean the street.

