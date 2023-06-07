Niagara Falls cancels fireworks display as Canada deals with wildfires

Niagara Falls has cancelled its evening fireworks displays due to the dry conditions sparking wildfires across Canada.

Tonight's Niagara Falls Fireworks program is being paused.

Officials say sir quality conditions will be reviewed on a daily basis, with updated status reports issued at noon.

The Niagara Falls Fireworks stakeholders acknowledge the sacrifice that residents, firefighters, members of the military and first responders are making in dealing with this unprecedented issue.

Several communities in Niagara have issued fire bans.