Niagara Falls cancels fireworks tonight due to air quality

Niagara Falls has cancelled its fireworks for tonight due to the air quality.

Officials say due to the impact of wildfires and the air quality statements the fireworks will be suspended for tonight.

Air quality conditions will be reviewed tomorrow and a decision will be made by noon tomorrow for Friday night's show.

At this point, the 9-minute extended fireworks show to celebrate Canada Day on July 1st and American Independence Day on July 4th are planned to proceed as scheduled.

"The Niagara Falls Fireworks stakeholders acknowledge the sacrifice that residents, firefighters, members of the military and first responders are making in dealing with the unprecedented issue of wildfire impact."