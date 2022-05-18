Niagara Falls candidates talk tourism recovery in CKTB debate

The third of our local candidate debates was held this morning with CKTB's Tim Denis focusing on the Niagara Falls riding.

Liberal Ashley Waters and incumbent NDP Wayne Gates taking part in the hour-long discussion.

The two were asked about how the government should help the riding recover from the pandemic and bring back tourists.

Waters says better support needs to be in place.

"We need to be able to have better supports as far as more rapid testing, PPE available, and not opening restrictions too quickly just because it's the unpopular stance in order to make sure we can stay open and have employment rates rise again."

Gates says he introduced a private members' bill to help the tourism industry recover, but the Ford government 'watered it down.'

"I put a Bill forward which would have given every family coming to Niagara $1000, I was very grateful the PC's put it in their budget, but what they did is they reduced the tax credit from $1000, to $250. With the price of gas, if people are choosing to come to Niagara I think $1000 would work better."

The two were the only candidates taking part after Progressive Conservative candidate Bob Gale declined an invitation to the debate.

Also running in Niagara Falls is Tommy Ward with the Green Party of Ontario, Wesley Kavanagh for the Ontario Party, Christine Lewis-Napolitano with the New Blue, Devon St. Denis-Richard with the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.

Tomorrow candidates from Niagara West will take the air for their debate at 9 a.m.

The Ontario election is June 2nd. Advance polls open tomorrow.