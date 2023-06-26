Niagara Falls Canucks to join OJHL for 2023-24 season

The Niagara Falls Canucks changing leagues.

The longtime Junior B team is moving into the Ontario Junior Hockey League to play Junior A hockey next season.

Co-Owner Frank Pietrangelo says "This is great news for the Canucks organization, the City of Niagara Falls, and also for junior hockey in the Niagara Region, to be able to showcase our players' talents at the highest level!"

The Canucks have played Junior B for the past 52 years winning Sutherland Cup championships in 1996 and 1998.

Niagara Falls joins Leamington as expansion teams next year and will bring the number of teams in the OJHL to 24.

The Canucks will play in the leagues West Conference alongside clubs from Brantford, Burlington, Aurora, and Milton.