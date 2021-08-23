Niagara Falls City Council fully vaccinated against COVID

Two of Niagara's largest city councils are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

St. Catharines City Council announced last week that all councillors have received two doses, and now Niagara Falls City Council is also sharing the same news.

"The City of Niagara Falls values the public health of the community and as such, City Council is taking the opportunity to share that they are a fully vaccinated Council. Each Member of Niagara Falls City Council has shared that they are fully vaccinated. Similarly, the City of St. Catharines Municipal Council recently issued a statement about their collective vaccination status."

The COVID-19 vaccination process is ongoing in Niagara communities at established vaccination locations.

“This is a critical time as communities continue to open up to a greater degree and groups are gathering in person more frequently. We felt that it was important, as a Council, to show our example of how we plan to move forward safely and continue to meet and operate effectively to serve the public.” Mayor Jim Diodati

The Mayor says City Council and the City of Niagara Falls will discuss next steps for mandating vaccines or creating a policy for public sector employers, with upper levels of government, Public Health and neighbouring Niagara communities.