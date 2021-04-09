Niagara Falls Comic Con cancelled for another year

Niagara Falls Comic Con will not be happening again this year.

Officials have announced the yearly celebration of pop culture will not be taking place at the Scotiabank Convention Centre for the second straight year due to COVID-19.

Instead, the next Comic Con is planned for June 3rd - 5th, 2022.

All tickets purchased for last year's Comic Con will still be honoured at the 2022 event.

Comic Con was also cancelled last year due to the pandemic.