Niagara Falls Comic Con holding online auction Feb. 25th to help families in need

Organizers from Niagara Falls Comic Con will be hosting an online auction later this month in support families in need in Niagara Falls.

The auction will be held Feb 25th in support of the Falls View Hose Brigade, a local not-for-profit volunteer service club.

The club has provided numerous services to families and children in need across Niagara Falls for 50 years.

The online auction will feature autographed 8x10s from past Comic Con celebrity guests including: David Hasselhoff, Peter Mayhew (Star Wars), WWE Legend Shawn Michaels, William Shatner, Lou Ferrigno and Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th), to name a few. In total, more than 50 autographed photos will be up for grabs.

“It’s no secret that our local service clubs have been challenged with financial hardships over the past 12 months, so we felt we could make a positive impact and support an organization that continues to assist so many individuals and families in need across our City,” said Chris Dabrowski, President of Niagara Falls Comic Con. “Businesses and charities alike have had to come up with new ways to generate revenue and raise funds for their respective organizations, and once this pandemic finally comes to an end, a lot of the out-of-box ideas that have been executed throughout the past year may become standard fixtures,” he added.



The online auction takes place on February 25th at 7pm LIVE on the Niagara Falls Comic Con Facebook page.

