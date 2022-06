The Niagara Falls Comic Con is back this weekend.

The convention is celebrating its 10th anniversary after missing the last two years due to the pandemic.

Some guests appearing include William Shatner, Ron Perlman, and Erik Estrada.

The event features artists, exhibitors, and a cosplay contest.

Tickets are available at the door of the convention centre.

For more information, visit www.nfcomiccon.com.