Niagara Falls Comic Con to host scaled down experience next month

Niagara Falls Comic Con will be welcoming celebrities back to the Scotiabank Convention Centre next month for a smaller version of the annual event.

Fan Fest will be happening October 29th and 30th alongside horror festival Frightmare In the Falls.

Some of the celebrities appearing at Fan Fest include Canadian actors Linda Ballantyne and Toby Proctor, known for their respective roles as Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask in the original English adaptation of the 1992 Sailor Moon TV show.

Movie lovers will also recognize Tanner Zipchen who was a familiar face as the host of Cineplex's pre-show and more recently appeared in the superhero show The Boys.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold for the event that will also feature vendors and artists.

Double vaccination is mandatory for ticketholders who are eligible for the vaccine and other COVID-19 measures will be in place.