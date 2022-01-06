Niagara Falls company hosting job fair to hire 40 customer service reps next week

A Niagara Falls company is hosting a job fair next week as it looks to hire 40 people.

Concentrix will hold the virtual career fair, Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Niagara Falls Concentrix office is hiring customer service positions with work-at-home opportunities.

The virtual event will take place via Zoom.

To receive a link to attend, contact Allie Galloway or Lyndsay Jackson at Allison.galloway@concentrix.com.