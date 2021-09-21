NIAGARA FALLS | Conservative Tony Baldinelli is back

Incumbent Conservative candidate Tony Baldinelli has been re-elected to represent Niagara Falls, according to CTV News.

Baldinelli ran against Andrea Kaiser for the Liberals for the second time.

The riding has been Conservative since 2004, and it was a very tight race between the two.

Baldinelli ended up with 35 percent of the vote, while 32 Kaiser had percent of the vote back in 2019.