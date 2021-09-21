NIAGARA FALLS | Conservative Tony Baldinelli is back
Incumbent Conservative candidate Tony Baldinelli has been re-elected to represent Niagara Falls, according to CTV News.
Baldinelli ran against Andrea Kaiser for the Liberals for the second time.
The riding has been Conservative since 2004, and it was a very tight race between the two.
Baldinelli ended up with 35 percent of the vote, while 32 Kaiser had percent of the vote back in 2019.
-
AM Roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Glenn McCannAM Roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Glenn McCann
-
view from the drive thru - Prickly Political Challengeview from the drive thru - Prickly Political Challenge
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR SEP 21 - DR. KARIM ALIPreparing to use vaccination passports in Ontario this week. Pfizer and Moderna receiving Health Canada approval. It’s likely COVID-19 will become endemic in the future. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.