Niagara Falls council asked to change name of Marineland Parkway

Niagara Falls Council is being asked to change the name of Marineland Parkway.

The Vittoria Foundation has sent a letter and petition to council asking for the parkway to be renamed 'Kiska BLVD' or 'Hope for Kiska BLVD'.

The group's Sabrina Constance Hill says the new name would better reflect the city's mission, vision, and values.

Kiska is the park's lone female orca.

She was captured from the wild in 1979 when she was about three years old and is believed to be around 45 years old.

"Street names may be selected for many reasons, sometimes to honour local or national historical figures that drive the local economy. We feel that, in this case, changing the name to “Kiska Boulevard” reflects the city’s progressive attitudes and beliefs and is more in line with how society now sees holding captive and commodifying these beautiful, intelligent, and social sea mammals for entertainment purposes. Additionally, it’s a common practice when naming streets to avoid or confer any competitive advantage, benefit, or preferential treatment or advertisement to a particular business (in this case, Marineland). "

The group's letter is included in tonight's city council agenda.