Niagara Falls Council considering raising parking fines

Niagara Falls Council will considering raising parking fines.

A staff report coming before council this afternoon recommends new parking fines of $25 for an expired meter, $30 for parking in a 'no parking' zone, and $60 for parking in a 'no stopping' area.

The increases would be $5 for expired meters and 'no parking' zones, and $10 for 'no stopping' areas.

The staff report notes parking rate fines have not changed since the last increase in 2000.

Staff estimate delaying implementing the proposed increases until July 1st would result in $24,000 in potential lost revenue, and failing to increase the fines at all would add up to $85,000 in lost revenue.

Today's council meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.